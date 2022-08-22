President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of a prominent Kano businessman and politician, Alhaji Uba Leader, saying that “his demise has robbed the people of Kano State of one its greatest business people who contributed to its development.”

In a condolence statement on Sunday, President Buhari said that “the late Uba Leader had contributed significantly to his community, but he wasn’t making noise about his noble deeds.”

According to President Buhari, “his unostentatious charity was a reflection of his humility” and that “others should emulate his example of modesty.”

The President also paid tribute to Uba Leader’s persistent efforts to promote religious harmony, saying that “as a prominent figure in the Tijaniyya movement, he contributed to the promotion of religious tolerance in the country.”

While extending his condolences to the Kano State Government and the Tijaniyya movement, the President prayed Allah “to forgive the soul of the deceased and reward his virtuous deeds with paradise.”