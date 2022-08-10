President Muhammadu Buhari is saddened to learn of the death of John Chiahemen, a former Reuters Bureau Chief for Nigeria, extending deep condolences to his family, friends and colleagues, including everyone in the various media organizations where he worked.

The President recalls that as a veteran newsman with the reputable international news agency and Editor of Reuters Africa, Chiahemen was respected for his brilliant contributions and editorial role of covering news about Africa from a business and development perspective, beyond the narrow stereotypes of disaster and poverty.

The President believes that the remarkable legacies left behind by one of Nigeria’s most accomplished journalists will continue to inspire current and upcoming members of the fourth estate of the realm.

President Buhari prays for the peaceful repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort for those who mourn.