President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to the family of Tijjani Ibrahim Kiyawa, a former member of the House of Representatives and official candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the South-West Senatorial District in Jigawa State for next year, 2023 elections.

In a message to the family, the government and people of Jigawa State on Sunday, President Buhari described the deceased as a “kind and insightful politician who placed the interests of the people he represented above his own. He leaves behind an indelible contribution to the social and economic development of his community and the nation. He will always be remembered for his acute understanding of grassroots political mobilization.”

The President prayed for the repose of his soul and fortitude to the family members, political associates and the government and people of the State to bear the loss.