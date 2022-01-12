President Buhari Mourns Former Oyo State Governor, Alao-Akala

President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with the Alao-Akala family, the government and people of Oyo State on the passing of a former governor of the State, Otunba Christopher Alao-Akala.

As a former police officer and civilian governor with an extensive political career, the President affirms that Otunba Akala served the country and the people of Oyo State with dedication, making very important contributions to the development of institutions and communities.

The President trusts that family, friends and associates who mourn the late Governor, will honour his vision of entrenching good governance in the country and passion to lift the downtrodden in the society.

The President prays God almighty to grant the departed eternal rest and comfort those who mourn.