President Muhammadu Buhari has said the death of former Chinese Communist Party leader Jiang Zemin “has robbed the country of one of its remarkable leaders.”

Reacting to the death of Zemin at 96, President Buhari recalled that the late Chinese leader “had put his country on the path of economic progress by opening it up, thereby preparing China as the second largest economy after the United States.”

According to President Buhari, “Mr. Zemin had demonstrated that with visionary leadership, a country can achieve economic growth through independent models.”

President Buhari explained that “the late Chinese leader would be particularly remembered for the role he played in successfully helping China to join the World Trade Organization.”

The President also noted that “Jiang Zemin was a consummate and skilful leader who contributed to the peaceful transfer of Hong Kong’s sovereignty to China in July 1997 after 156 years of British rule.”