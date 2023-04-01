President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to the family of Umar Sanusi, a retired Deputy Comptroller of Customs (DCG), who passed on recently.

The President pays tribute to the disciplined officer who served the nation diligently until his retirement from the service in 2019 as DCG, Human Resources Department.

President Buhari believes that Sanusi’s legacy of hardwork, integrity and uprightness in public service is a reminder that people would be remembered for what they have done after we have run the course on earth.

The President urges family, friends and colleagues who mourn the departed to honour his memory by making sure that service to humanity is at the heart of their vocation.

He prays for the repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort for those who mourn.