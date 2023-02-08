President Muhammadu Buhari mourns the death of Major-General Sulaiman Isa Wali (Rtd), describing him as “a very nice gentleman, calm and dedicated officer who rendered his valuable service to the people of Nigeria in various capacities in the Nigerian Army.”

In a message to the sister of the deceased and his Special Adviser on Social Investments, Mrs Maryam Uwais, the Wali dynasty and the government and people of Kano State, President Buhari said the late Wali dedicated his entire life to the Army for which he should not be forgotten.

He prayed Almighty God to grant eternal peace to the departed soul, and bestow strength to the bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss.