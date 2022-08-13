President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to the family of Musa Abari, the Federal Commissioner representing FCT at the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The President also commiserates with the Board and members of the Commission on the passing of Abari, who was a staunch supporter of this administration.

Paying tribute to the contributions of the former federal lawmaker to national development, particularly on the new revenue sharing formula based on justice, the President notes that Abari will be sorely missed.

President Buhari God Almighty to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and comfort those who mourn.