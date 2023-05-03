President Muhammadu Buhari welcomes the completion and delivery of 300 housing units of two-bedroom each and other livelihood enhancing infrastructure at two Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Borno State.

The housing units and the other infrastructure, constructed by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) were delivered at the IDPs camps in Gwoza and Nganzai Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the State.

Specifically, 200 housing units, a fully equipped 20-Bed Primary healthcare centre, skill acquisition centre, a mini sports pavilion and a community hall were inaugurated at the IDPs camp in Nganzai.

The other facilities unveiled for the displaced persons at the local government include a fully furnished four blocks of twenty-four classrooms, a water scheme with full reticulation, access roads and an integrated 400 units of solar streetlights.

The President commends the OSSAP-SDGs for delivering for use the IDPs 100 housing units in Gwoza, a fully equipped 20-bed Primary Healthcare Centre and a quarter for security operatives.

The other projects unveiled include three fully furnished blocks of six classrooms, a water scheme with complete reticulation, access roads, 500 poles of integrated solar streetlights and market lockup/open shops.

The projects in Gwoza and Nganzai LGs were commissioned on Wednesday 26 April and Thursday 27 April respectively at an event attended by top officials of Borno government led by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, traditional and religious leaders, federal and state lawmakers as well as the management of OSSAP-SDGs.

Speaking at the event, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, expressed appreciation to President Buhari for providing the needed resources that have enabled her Office to work closely with sub-national governments to deliver key interventions to fast-track the achievement of the 2023 agenda.

Orelope-Adefulire, also appreciated the Borno State Government for the support given to her Office to deliver on the initiative.

The SSAP-SDGs noted that the projects were in line with the promise of the President to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years with emphasis on delivery of key interventions with multiplier effects on multi-dimensional poverty, such as basic healthcare, vocational skills development and education provisioning as well as the North East Stabilisation and Development Master Plan (NESDMP).

She added that the interventions were also meant to help Nigeria accelerate the progress on the SDGs by 2030 and the Borno State Strategic Development Plan by 2024.

“It is worthy to mention that the provision of decent and affordable housing is a fundamental human right, enshrined in the Sustainable Development Goal 11, which seeks to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable. These housing units, alongside the other facilities, will go a long way in improving the living conditions of the Internally Displaced Persons and ensuring their safety and resilience,” she said.

The presidential aide added that the facilities have spillover effects on other related Sustainable Development Goals, including SDG 1, which seeks to end poverty; SDG 2, which seeks to end hunger and promote food security; SDG 3, which seeks to promote good health and well-being; SDG 4, which seeks to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education; SDG 5, which seeks to achieve gender equality; SDG 6, which seeks to ensure access to clean water and sanitation and SDG 7, which seeks to ensure access to affordable and clean energy.

The projects are also in line with SDG 8, which seeks to promote sustained, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth; SDG 9, which seeks to promote resilient infrastructure and sustainable industrialization; SDG 10, which seeks to reduce inequalities; SDG 13, which seeks to take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts; SDG 16, which seeks to promote peaceful and inclusive societies; and SDG 17, which seeks to strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development.

“My office and Borno State Government have worked closely to complete these interventions which demonstrate our commitment to providing sustainable infrastructure that meets the needs of the communities. We look forward to working together to achieve more SDGs in Borno State and Nigeria at large so that “No-One is Left Behind,” the SSAP-SDGs added.

Also speaking during the inauguration of the projects in Nganzai, Gov. Zulum hailed President Buhari and OSSAP-SDGs for the projects for the benefit of people, who were displaced by the insurgency in the state.

He noted that housing is a critical aspect of the resettlement and rehabilitation process for communities affected by the insurgency and the projects executed by OSSAP-SDGs in the State are the largest single intervention by any organisation since the beginning of the insurgency in the state.

“This will enhance the living condition of the people, and also provide a sense of security and stability,” he said.

Governor Zulum also reiterated his commitment to the resettlement and rehabilitation of communities affected by the insurgency.