President Muhammadu Buhari will depart for London, United Kingdom on Wednesday, May 3 to join other world leaders invited to attend the coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla as His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort of the United Kingdom respectively.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, ahead of the coronation, the Commonwealth Secretariat will take advantage of the gathering of leaders in London to host a Commonwealth Summit for Presidents and Heads of Government of Commonwealth countries on Friday, May 5.

The President will be accompanied by top aids and government officials which include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen Babagana Monguno (Rtd).

Others include the Director General, National Intelligence Agency, (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, and the Chairperson/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.