President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with the family, friends and relations of Rev (Dr) Austin Epunam, as the social worker, businessman, and publisher turns 60 October 29, 2022.

The President appreciates the grace of God upon the life of the Ndiakwu Otolo Nnewi born cleric, in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State, applauding him for his crusade in dissuading young people from irregular migration through his non-governmental organization, Sweet Home Africa.

President Buhari also lauds the commitment of Epunam to the crusade against breast and cervical cancers, which he takes round the country, and beyond.

As Epunam turns 60, the President wishes him renewed vigor in his enterprises, and greater health and strength to serve God and humanity for long time to come.