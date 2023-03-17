President Muhammadu Buhari is rejoicing with former National Chairman and 2015 Presidential candidate of United Progressives Party (UPP), Chief Chekwas Okorie, on the occasion of his 70th birthday anniversary.

The President joins family, friends and well-wishers in celebrating the statesman, who shares many values the founding fathers of Nigeria held dear, including unity in diversity, peace and stability of the country.

The President notes that as a community leader, philanthropist and politician of over many decades, Chief Okorie has always been driven by his noble vision of putting the people first at all times, and shared prosperity for all.

The President recalls the unwavering support of UPP under Chief Okorie to his re-election in 2019, thanking him for believing in the administration’s mission to build a better Nigeria.

President Buhari prays that as the celebrant counts the blessings of being a septuagenarian, the almighty God will grant him strength, wisdom and health to do more for humanity.