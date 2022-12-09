In a letter signed by his media aide, President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Oba (Prof) Joseph Olugbenga Oloyede, Latimogun 1, the Apetu of Ipetumodu, in Ife North Local Government Area of Osun State, as he turns 60 years old.

The President felicitates with the townsfolk, Olori Oloyede, and chieftains of the traditional institution, urging them to sustain their support for the monarch, which they have shown since he ascended the throne three years ago.

He urges the Vice Chairman of Osun State Council of Obas to deploy his skills as a Specialist in Accounting and Information Systems to develop his domain, and also utilize his vast international experience as a lecturer in University of Phoenix, Arizona, USA, Indiana Wesleyan University, and Northcentral University, San Diego, California, for the benefit of Ipetumodu town.

President Buhari wished the Apetu a long and successful reign, a period which will be a milestone in his realm.