President Muhammadu Buhari has sent out congratulatory message to His Royal Highness (HRH), Alhaji Bako Ebiredelu Dogwo, Aguma Bassa, Benin, on his 58th birthday, March 20, 2023, rejoicing with the royal father for service to his people and nation.

President Buhari recalls the invaluable contributions of the traditional ruler, who is the Coordinator General, Bassa Traditional Rulers and Elites, to peace, development and prosperity of his domain, particularly the attention to civic responsibilities, education and entrepreneurship.

As the Aguma Bassa turns 58, the President lauds his dedication, and commitment to his domain and the entire country, saluting his passion particularly for agriculture and support for the ‘Grow what we eat,’ and ‘Eat what we grow’ policy of the Federal Government.