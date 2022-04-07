President Buhari Formally Receives New APC Chairman, Tasks Him to Be Fair and Firm

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday received Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the newly-elected Chairman of the governing party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, giving assurances to the party and the nation that he will continue the struggle to entrench democratic principles in politics and the affairs of governance.

“Today, we should all be happy that the party has nursed its wounds and healed itself sufficiently to march forward to face the challenges of the coming state and General elections,” the President said.

“When I reflect on policies of the administration on the economy and specifically in the development of agriculture, infrastructure, ICT and innovation and the welfare measures we have put in place for women, the youth and the less privileged members of the society, I get fresh confidence that our citizens will continue supporting the APC in our electoral battles.’’

“Our government,” said the President “is working for the betterment of the country. Our policies and programmes aim at nothing but the betterment of the country and its people. Essentially, the party should take the programmes of the government to the people to infuse confidence into them.”

President Buhari once again commended the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning for the conduct of the congresses and convention leading to the emergence of the Adamu-led National Executive Committee, NEC, saying “we cannot thank you enough for all that you did.”

He urged the new party Chairman to be fair and firm as he is known to be, in all his dealings.

