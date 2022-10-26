President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates His Royal Majesty, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, the Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers and Eze Ogbunechendo of Ezema Olo Kingdom, on the occasion of his 80th birthday, October 27, 2022.

The President joins the good people of Enugu State and Ezema Olo Kingdom of Ezeagu Local Government Area in celebrating the former Nigerian High Commissioner to Zambia and Malawi, whose enduring service and dedication to the country rightly earned him a National Honours, in the rank of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR).

The President appreciates His Royal Majesty’s strong devotion to Nigeria and for identifying with this administration’s tireless efforts to improve security, ensure economic stability, peace and unify the country.

President Buhari also commends Igwe Ambassador Agubuzu for diligently upholding the role of traditional rulers as bridge builders and guardians of peace, order, security and welfare of the citizens; and for repeatedly setting an example for royal fathers to remain apolitical and preserve the image of the highly revered institution.

The President is pleased to have honoured Eze Ogbunechendo, who is also the Chancellor, Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State, days to the auspicious occasion of his 80th birthday, and 16th anniversary on the throne.

He prays God almighty to grant the royal father more years of health and happiness.