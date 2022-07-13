President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with Lanre Arogundade, Chairman of International Press Centre, on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

The President lauds the former President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), educator and renowned journalist for his relentless efforts in promoting freedom of the press, democratic principles and increased transparency during election processes.

He recognises the important role the association Arogundale leads is playing in ensuring that journalists and other media workers perform their legitimate duties in their respective countries, urging him to do more to ensure that the tenets and code of ethics of the profession are upheld as Nigeria and other West African countries prepare for their general elections.

President Buhari joins family, friends, colleagues and well-wishers in praying for continued health and happiness for the sexagenarian.