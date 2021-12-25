President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Dr Comfort Ero on her appointment as the next President and Chief Executive Officer of the International Crisis Group.

The President affirms that Dr Ero’s appointment to this prestigious position speaks volumes of her track record, professionalism, and distinction in service in an organisation she joined in 2001, rising through the ranks from Project Director to President.

President Buhari notes that over the course of her career, Dr Ero has worked as a strong voice in bringing the challenges of conflict-affected countries to the front burner and her new role presents yet another opportunity for her to do more for humanity.

The President firmly believes in the ability of this shining star to take the International Crisis Group to new and enviable heights in its work of preventing wars and shaping policies that will build a more peaceful world.