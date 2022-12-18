President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with oil and gas, engineering and local content promoter, Chief (Dr) Leemon Ikpea, OON, as he turns 66 December 19, 2022.

The President rejoices with the Ewato, Esan South Local Government Area of Edo State native, his family, their friends and associates on the new age, joining them to glorify God for the gift of life, health, and business successes.

President Buhari is delighted that Lee Engineering and Construction Company, of which Chief Ikpea is Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, is one of the home-grown investors in the oil and gas industry, with the company recently marking 31 years of existence and landmark records.

The President prays that the Adolor of Ewato Kingdom, and Odonlagbon of Warri, will continue to touch lives through acts of philanthropy, for which he is noted.

The National Honors Award winner, President Buhari notes, is a point of reference to Nigerian youths that entrepreneurship pays, with attainments in areas of endeavor like oil, gas, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and many others.

He wishes Chief Ikpea longer life, and greater service to God and humanity, through his Agbonjagwe Foundation.