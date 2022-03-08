Tuesday, March 8, 2022
President Buhari Expresses Sadness Over Killing Of Kebbi Vigilantes, Demands More Proactive Efforts

Engage Nigerians in Geo-Political Townhall Meetings, PDP Tells Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over what he described as “the brutal murder of tens of vigilante members in Kebbi State by bandits who ambushed them in the Sakaba/Wassagu Local Government Area.”

According to Buhari, “this egregious  level of criminality is shocking and I want to assure Nigerians that I will do all it takes to tackle this monster decisively.”

“My greatest preoccupation is the threat to life posed by these murderous gangs and remorseless outlaws who have no slightest regard for the sanctity of life.

“While extending my sympathy to the families of the victims of this savagery, let me use this opportunity to also call on our security forces to be more proactive and redouble their efforts in order to frustrate the operational plans of the terrorists before they even launch attacks,” the President added.

Adams Peter

