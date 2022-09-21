President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with Senator Kabiru Gaya, Senator representing Kano South District, over the death of Sadiq, his son, who reports said had died in suspicious circumstances.

The President consoles Senator Gaya and his family following the tragic incident and hopes that police investigations into the circumstances of the death would uncover the truth and lead to the prosecution of the culprits.

The President also condoled the demise of Alhaji Bala Muhammad Tajudeen, a prominent Kano community leader, whose son, Usman Bala is the Head of Service and Acting Chief of Staff, Government House, Kano.

In commiserating with the family of the deceased, President Buhari described him as a very disciplined and industrious gentleman who inculcated the values of hard work and patriotism in the children he left behind.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.