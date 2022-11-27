President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday expressed his condolences on the demise of former diplomat Mohammed Bello Mohammed who just died in Kano.

Until he retired a few months ago, he was a Minister (Special Grade) Liaison/Head of Economic Matters at the Nigerian Embassy in Washington but before then, he had served as the Director, Consular Matters (Office of the State Chief of Protocol) in the State House, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari said the deceased diplomat “will be remembered for his rich service to the nation. He made a mark as an effective liaison between the State House and foreign embassies in the country.

“We are indeed pained by his sudden demise. We extend our condolences to his family and friends, the Emir of Kano and the government and the people of the state.”