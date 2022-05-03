Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
President Buhari, Erdogan Exchange Eid Freetings; General Gowon Too

President Buhari, Erdogan Exchange Eid Freetings; General Gowon Too

Jennifer Eziuloh

Jennifer Eziuloh

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday, exchanged Eid greetings with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the course of which they discussed bilateral relations and matters of global interest.

During their phone call which was initiated by the Turkish leader, Presidents Buhari and Erdogan also covered a range of issues pertaining to the ongoing discussions between the two countries on the supply and local manufacture of military equipment as well as matters of strategic cooperation.

President Buhari used the opportunity to especially thank his Turkish counterpart for his commitment and support to Nigeria in the ongoing war against terrorism.

President Buhari also received Eid greetings from former Nigerian Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon who congratulated him on witnessing the Sallah following 30 days of fasting, and prayed for peace, unity and progress in the country.

 

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
Abuja-Based Book Publishers Abuja-Based Book Publishers Abuja-Based Book Publishers
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle