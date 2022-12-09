President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock over the reported kidnapping of five newborn babies in Anambra State, directing that the rising crime rate in the areas be reduced without any delay.

The reported kidnapping occurred at Stanley Hospital, Nkpologwu in the state. The attackers picked the babies and zoomed off.

In expressing his concern about the strange incident, President Buhari said this case must be solved immediately. He directed that security at hospitals must be foolproof so that attacks of this nature do not happen again.

When reports concerning the kidnap broke out earlier, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu revealed that the state Police Command was not aware of the incident, so he could not confirm or deny the authenticity of the report.

The police imagemaker said: “I don’t have such report before me now. But I will investigate and get back to you.”

This stance was in tandem with a communique released by the Anambra state commissioner for information where he rebuffed the kidnap report:

“The Government of Anambra State wishes to state in very clear terms that the report is NOT TRUE. No such attack took place in Anambra State and no babies were abducted. These are mere fictitions, sponsored through dishonest and unethical reporters to create fear among Ndi Anambra, but they will not succeed as Government has ensured there is enough boots on ground to protect our people this Yuletide. Anybody that dares government resolve to ensure a peaceful season will only have himself to blame.”