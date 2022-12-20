President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Chief Sunday Akinlabi Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, on the conferment of Sarkin Wasanni by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji (Dr) Umar Farouk Umar, CON.

Describing the honour by the Daura Emirate Council as well deserved, the President notes that the “Sarkin Wasanni” of Nigeria is given to the Minister not only for his contributions to sports development in the Daura emirate but across Nigeria

He commended Dare, who is also the Agbaakin of Ogbomoso land, for spearheading spectacular accomplishments in the ministry, which helped shift the focus to sports as business and no longer mere recreation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The President added that the revamp of infrastructure in the sector, new policy to improve sports development and athletes’ welfare, and more, are testaments of the new orientation in our sports and the central role it plays as a tool for peace, unity and diplomacy.

President Buhari said he recognizes the tremendous energy, passion and dedication Dare brings to the job, adding that this has inspired many young Nigerians to excel in the track, field and other personal vocations, raising the bar that with discipline, patience and consistency, success is sure.

The President trusts that this new cap of responsibility will inspire the Minister to do more for God and the country.

He offers his best wishes to Chief Dare and his family.