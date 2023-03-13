President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Xi Jinping on his re-election for a third five-year term as President and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of the People’s Republic of China.

The President believes that under the leadership of President Xi, relations between China and Nigeria, which dates back to 1971 when both countries formally established diplomatic ties, have expanded rapidly on bilateral trade and strategic cooperation.

The President trusts that the future outlook of this strategic partnership with China will continue to blossom in leaps and bounds in the areas of military, political, trade, finance, oil and gas relations as well as cooperation in the telecommunications, agriculture, infrastructure development and manufacturing sectors.

President Buhari wishes the government and people of China continued peace, progress and prosperity under the able and trusted leadership of President Xi.

37 total views, 37 views today