President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with Most Rev. Oliver Ali Aba, the Archbishop of Benue and Prelate-elect of Methodist Church Nigeria.

The President commends the premier church in the country for the peaceful and transparent 48th/13th Biennial Conference in Abuja which has led to the emergence of a new leader.

President Buhari also salutes the outgoing Prelate, His Eminence, Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu Uche for his achievements in the spiritual and physical growth of the church during his nine-year tenure.

As Prelate-elect Oliver Aba assumes office on December 1, 2022, the President wishes him a successful stewardship, while urging him to build on the laudable legacies of the out-going Prelate.

He also calls on all Nigerians, especially religious leaders, to intensify prayers for the peace and security of the nation.