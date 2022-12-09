President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with former Permanent Secretary, Georgina Ehuriah-Arisa, on the occasion of her 60th birthday.

The President joins family and friends in celebrating the accomplished civil servant, who kept an enviable record in the civil service, rising through the ranks to the peak of her career as Permanent secretary, Ministry of Interior, where she retired in October, 2020.

The President commends the Uzoakoli born-writer for documenting her unique set of experiences from childhood to adulthood, as well as expertise in the civil service, into literature.

President Buhari trusts that the reflections on the life’s journey of the amazon will continue to inspire more womenfolk to play prominent roles in the public service.

President Buhari wishes the former Permanent Secretary all the best in the future, and more years of health and impactful living.