President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Dr Wale Okediran on the gold medal award at the V Eurasian Literary Festival of Festivals, recently held at Cairo in Egypt.

The President commends the writer, physician and current Secretary General of the PAN-African Writers Association (PAWA) for this accomplishment, which is a celebration of Nigerian literature and values at the international stage.

The President affirms that the outstanding literary productivity Award for Okediran is culmination of a lifetime devoted to writing, noting that it will inspire many young writers in the country to literary excellence, knowing that Nigeria is blessed with some of the best brains in the world.

Wishing the former lawmaker the best in his career, the President trusts that there are more laurels and honour for Dr Okediran who has excelled in literature, politics and medicine.