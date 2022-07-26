President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with the President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, over the loss of her son, Prince Paeke Dongban.

In a condolence message to Justice Dongban-Mensem on Monday, President Buhari described the death of the young mathematician as tragic.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the sudden demise of your worthy son Paeke. With his passing away, a promising public career has been tragically cut short. In this hour of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with you, your family and the entire people of Plateau State.

“May the late Paeke Rest in Peace and may the family find the strength to bear the irreparable loss,” the President prayed.

President Buhari assures the Court of Appeal President of the prayers and thoughts of the entire nation during this trying moment.