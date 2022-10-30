President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to President Yoon Suk-yeo, the Government and people of the Republic of South Korea, as well to families of victims of the tragic incident at Itaewon in Seoul district.

The President sends prayerful wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured, healing and comfort to the entire nation as they grieve the heart-breaking loss of over 150 people, mostly teenagers and people in their twenties.

President Buhari assures President Yoon that Nigeria stands with the people of Korea at this difficult and trying moment.