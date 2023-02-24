President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned in strong terms the gruesome killing of Chief Oyibo Chukwu, the Labour Party senatorial candidate for Enugu East Senatorial District and his personal aide.

The President believes that the perpetrators of this ignoble act, in Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State, have no respect for human life and dignity, and therefore deserve the wrath of natural and divine justice.

The President affirmed his avowed commitment to an election that is devoid of violence and rancour.

He reminds all political actors that it is the choice of the electorate that counts, and therefore all eligible Nigerians should boldly exercise their civic rights without any fear of intimidation.

The President directs security agencies to track down the culprits of this heinous crime, even as he commiserates with families of the victims, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the Labour Party.

President Buhari prays for the repose of the souls of the deceased and comfort for those who mourn.

