President Muhammadu Buhari has learned with deep sadness the death of a 65-year-old security guard, the loss of personal property and means of livelihood of some hardworking Nigerians at the Akere Spare Parts market in the Apapa Ajegunle area of Lagos State.

The President’s deepest sympathies are with the traders and their families, who bear the brunt of this unfortunate incident and are at crossroads of what to do after this temporary setback.

The President is equally concerned that a similar fire incident occurred at the popular Balogun market a few weeks ago, calling on relevant authorities to take precautions to stem the tide.

While the full extent and cause of the damage is being assessed, President Buhari commends the Lagos State Fire Service for responding to the incident, salvaging a nearby filling station with a 33,000 litres PMS tanker, amongst other adjoining buildings.

18 total views, 18 views today