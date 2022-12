President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message of condolence to former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, who lost his mother, Hajiya Rabi Umar Na’Abba.

The deceased was a sibling of the late Bashir Usman Tofa, a political associate of the President.

In the condolence message, President Buhari described the death of a mother as a painful experience and prayed to Allah to console the former speaker and the larger Na’Abba family.