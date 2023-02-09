President Muhammadu Buhari celebrates Dr. Emeka Offor as he marks his 64th birthday, describing him as a dynamic personality and a global figure in humanitarian affairs.

President Buhari commended the celebrant for his profound social responsibilities, notably the successful work to end polio and the ongoing campaign against river blindness, in virtually all parts of the country and this, he said, is why he is loved so much by the population.

“The people truly respect him for the charitable work he is doing for our nation over the years. We wish him immense happiness, peace and good health on his birthday,” the President said.

18 total views, 18 views today