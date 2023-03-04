President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated most warmly, His Grace, the Most Revd Michael Olusegun Akinwale as he officially assumes office as the new Archbishop of Abuja Archdiocese of the Methodist Church Nigeria.

The President wishes the Archbishop a successful Enthronement ceremony on Sunday, March 5, 2023, to be performed by the Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Oliver Ali Aba.

President Buhari, while commending Archbishop Akinwale for his services to the church particularly, during his immediate past position as the Secretary of Conference, expresses confidence that he will deploy his wealth of experience to do greater exploits in his new post in Abuja.

The President enjoins the Archbishop and other church leaders to use their exalted positions to preach love, unity and peaceful co-existence among their followers, especially during this period of general elections in the country.

According to him, “Our religious leaders have a crucial role to play in promoting brotherhood in our nation since they command large following and should serve as vanguards of peace and stability. As role models, their utterances and messages have the capacity to influence their listeners positively or negatively.”

President Buhari also prays for Archbishop Akinwale to have a blessed tenure as he continues to serve God and humanity in his new capacity in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

