President Muhammadu Buhari joins the performing arts industry in celebrating one of the country’s most celebrated thespians, Jimi Solanke, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

Describing the veteran songwriter, actor, performer, visual artist, poet and storyteller as a national hero, the President thanks him immensely for using his talents and works to help shape the modern and vibrant creative industry in Nigeria.

President Buhari hopes that Baba Agba’s repertoire of works and skills , which is a signpost of the best in Nigeria’s culture, drama and entertainment, will continue to inspire a new generation of Nigerians to work on using the theatre to address contemporary issues , promoting peace, unity and progress across the country.

The President prays for God’s continued guidance and blessings on the octogenarian, and wishes everyone celebrating with the legend bountiful success in their endeavours.