Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Buhari and ASUU

President Buhari Calls for Closer Collaboration To Tackle Economic Challenges In West Africa

Adams Peter

Adams Peter

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday called on executives of banking institutions in West Africa to forge a closer collaboration to tackle economic challenges confronting the sub-region.

Receiving a delegation from the West African Bankers Association (WABA), led by its President, Thierno Seydou Nourou Sy, the President noted that the sub-region must find a common understanding and ground to address low access to financial services and recovery from post COVID-19 pandemic.

President Buhari told the association, founded in 1981, and which brings together over 250 commercial banks and 15 institutions from across West Africa, that ,for many centuries, African countries have traded with one another without a formalized and structured system.

He, however, noted that over time, global trade has become more complex and organized.

The Nigerian leader expressed confidence that the rollout of the African Continental Free Trade Area would be a turning point in how African countries trade with each other.

”More importantly, we will turn the page in ensuring that we deepen and expand our industrial capabilities by making sure we export less of what we have been endowed with in primary or raw form, and convert larger portions of these resources into finished materials.

”That will allow us to benefit from the revenue earned from the added value of exporting a finished product,” he said.

Speaking further, the Nigerian leader declared: ”Our ability to overcome the current phase of our development lies  in our resolve to work jointly via our regional and  sub-regional organizations where we can all reach a common understanding to fight against a common enemy.

”This is one of the reasons I am delighted with the strides ECOWAS has been making towards unanimity and forging alliances with a goal to resolve issues that confront the sub-region.

”I believe that this is also the approach that is being followed in the West African Bankers’ Association and the West African Monetary Union.”

Commenting on ongoing efforts to synchronize monetary and fiscal policies through WABA, the President challenged the association to work towards finding a common ground, despite the unique macro-economic challenges that each member-state faces.

He pledged that Nigeria will always be ready to support efforts that are geared towards improving the lives of all its citizens ”as long as they do not place us at a disadvantage.”

The WABA President lauded the lead role Nigeria plays in African economy, adding that President Buhari’s leadership was also well appreciated.

”That’s why we are here for counsel and guidance for the financial sector in West Africa,” he said.

He urged President Buhari to be an advocate for greater inclusion for WABA in ECOWAS structure, also noting that one of the challenges with the banking system is capacity building, and urging Nigeria to set up a training academy for the industry.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle