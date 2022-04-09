President Buhari Assents To Bills On Establishment Of Nigeria Policy Academy, Animal Diseases Control

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to two Bills recently passed by the National Assembly as detailed below:

ANIMAL DISEASES (CONTROL) ACT, 2022

This Act repeals the Animal Diseases (Control) Act, Cap. A17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and enacts the Animal Diseases (Control) Act for the purpose of prevention, detection, control and eradication of infectious and contagious transboundary and zoonotic animal diseases, prevention of antimicrobial resistance through the control and regulation of the use and administration of veterinary biologics, veterinary medicinal products and chemicals in animals, animal products, medicated animal feeds, sales and distribution of pet foods, veterinary medical devices, other veterinary products, and for the enhancement of animal welfare and food safety.

NIGERIA POLICE ACADEMY (ESTABLISHMENT) ACT, 2021

This Act establishes and provides legal framework for the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, as a degree awarding institution to provide academic and professional training.

The Academy will be headed by a Commandant not below the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police, and shall be appointed by the Police Service Commission on the recommendation of the Inspector General of Police as stipulated in Section 8 of the Act.

Hon. Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), was at the State House for the signing of the bills Hon. Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), was at the State House for the signing of the bills into law, as well as the Nigeria Law Reform Commission Act, 2022, the National Biotechnology Development Agency Act, 2022, the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Act, 2022 and the Federal Medical Centre, Hong (Establishment) Act, 2022.

