“The wisdom of this world is foolishness to God … The Lord knows the thoughts of the wise; he knows they are worthless. So don’t boast about following a particular human leader. For everything belongs to you.” – 1 Corinthians 3:19-21 NLT

The pages of history are filled with explanations about the events taking place and projections about the future. Many predictions are just speculation, but some reflect confident conclusions.

Many historians are convinced about their accounts of the past, while scholars are sure about the meaning of trends they observe. Many politicians confidently lobby for their recommendations about laws and policies. Even our friends and family can be positive about their understanding of the issues we face and the choices we must make.

We can look back at the predictions people have made in the past and see how often they have been wrong. Even the most definite predictions have often proven to be misguided.

Our understanding is limited. This is true for even the most intelligent observers, the most insightful analysts, the most informed, and the most famous and popular.

The Bible reminds us, “The wisdom of this world is foolishness to God.” As Paul wrote, “We see things imperfectly, like puzzling reflections in a mirror.” Everything we know “is partial and incomplete” (1 Corinthians 13:12). God does know the future, and He knows everything about the present.

As you approach the beginning of a new year, commit your way to Him, confident that He will direct your path. Continually seek His wisdom. He understands the present and already knows the future. Place your hope in Him.

*Reflection Question:*

Reflect on what you hope to accomplish with God’s help in the coming year.

*Prayer*

Father, show me how I can prepare for the future. Give me an understanding of the conditions I face. I trust You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Today’s Bible Reading

1 Corinthians 3