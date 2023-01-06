Later this year, premium Android smartphones with satellite connectivity will be available thanks to a new agreement between chip giant Qualcomm and satellite phone company Iridium.

It implies that mobile devices can communicate with passing satellites to transmit and receive messages in areas without cell coverage.

Many smartphones running Android contain Qualcomm processors.

In September 2022, Apple disclosed a satellite function for the iPhone 14.

Only basic text messages can now be sent and received in an emergency using the service.

Bullitt, a British smartphone manufacturer, launched its own satellite service first, ahead of Apple. When originally introduced, it will be available in a few regions and is also for emergency usage.

Millions more smartphone users will have access to the same service thanks to the new arrangement, which frees them from brand loyalty. However, it will be up to the manufacturer to make it available.

The first satellite for Iridium was launched into orbit in 1997, making it the first satellite phone service. In 2019, it finished updating its network of 75 spacecraft.

The satellites, which span the entire planet and orbit at a low altitude of 485 miles (780 km), may speak with one another and exchange data.

According to Qualcomm, the new function, known as Snapdragon Satellite, would initially only be included in its premium chips; it is therefore unlikely to be seen in low-cost handsets.

Although there may be a price for this, it will eventually be made available on tablets, laptops, and possibly cars, expanding its use beyond just emergency communication.

Because it addresses the issue of “not-spots,” or places where there is no existing coverage, satellite connectivity is widely seen as the next step for mobile phones. These are typically more prevalent in rural or isolated areas.

It has already been successfully used by firms like Elon Musk’s Starlink to provide broadband coverage.

Fast and generally dependable satellite internet is more expensive than cable or fiber connections.

Due to the usage of satellite phones being prohibited in some nations, such as China and India, use of the feature will be governed by local government restrictions.