The English Premier League have shortlisted 40 players across all 20 clubs as candidates, qualified to compete for the 11-man best team.

Surprisingly, Karou Mitoma, Ollie Watkins, and Palhinha all made it in their first season following their resplendent form this season.

Manchester United David De Gea and Bruno Fernandez were left out. David De Gea, despite keeping the most clean sheets (14) this campaign, didn’t get to make the list of 5 goalkeepers. Bruno Fernandes, who has created the most chances from open play this season, was not picked; instead, Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in February made the list over Bruno.

Midfielders:

Rodrigo Bentancur – Tottenham

Bruno Guimarães – Newcastle

Casemiro – Manchester United

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – Tottenham

Alexis Mac Allister – Brighton

James Maddison – Leicester

Solly March – Brighton

Kaoru Mitoma – Brighton

Martin Odegaard – Arsenal

Joao Palhinha – Fulham

Rodri – Manchester City

Attackers:

Miguel Almiron – Newcastle

Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal

Jack Grealish – Manchester City

Erling Haaland – Manchester City

Kai Havertz – Chelsea

Harry Kane – Tottenham

Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City

Darwin Nunez – Liverpool

Marcus Rashford – Manchester United

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa

Goalkeepers:

Alisson – Liverpool

Kepa Arrizabalaga – Chelsea

Bernd Leno – Fulham

Nick Pope – Newcastle

Aaron Ramsdale – Arsenal

Defenders:

Sven Botman – Newcastle

Gabriel – Arsenal

Lisandro Martinez – Manchester United

Ben Mee – Brentford

Christian Romero – Tottenham

Ruben Dias – Manchester City

William Saliba – Arsenal

Luke Shaw – Manchester United

Thiago Silva – Chelsea

Kieran Trippier – Newcastle

Oleksandr Zinchenko – Arsenal