The English Premier League have shortlisted 40 players across all 20 clubs as candidates, qualified to compete for the 11-man best team.
Surprisingly, Karou Mitoma, Ollie Watkins, and Palhinha all made it in their first season following their resplendent form this season.
Manchester United David De Gea and Bruno Fernandez were left out. David De Gea, despite keeping the most clean sheets (14) this campaign, didn’t get to make the list of 5 goalkeepers. Bruno Fernandes, who has created the most chances from open play this season, was not picked; instead, Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in February made the list over Bruno.
Midfielders:
Rodrigo Bentancur – Tottenham
Bruno Guimarães – Newcastle
Casemiro – Manchester United
Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – Tottenham
Alexis Mac Allister – Brighton
James Maddison – Leicester
Solly March – Brighton
Kaoru Mitoma – Brighton
Martin Odegaard – Arsenal
Joao Palhinha – Fulham
Rodri – Manchester City
Attackers:
Miguel Almiron – Newcastle
Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal
Jack Grealish – Manchester City
Erling Haaland – Manchester City
Kai Havertz – Chelsea
Harry Kane – Tottenham
Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City
Darwin Nunez – Liverpool
Marcus Rashford – Manchester United
Bukayo Saka – Arsenal
Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa
Goalkeepers:
Alisson – Liverpool
Kepa Arrizabalaga – Chelsea
Bernd Leno – Fulham
Nick Pope – Newcastle
Aaron Ramsdale – Arsenal
Defenders:
Sven Botman – Newcastle
Gabriel – Arsenal
Lisandro Martinez – Manchester United
Ben Mee – Brentford
Christian Romero – Tottenham
Ruben Dias – Manchester City
William Saliba – Arsenal
Luke Shaw – Manchester United
Thiago Silva – Chelsea
Kieran Trippier – Newcastle
Oleksandr Zinchenko – Arsenal
