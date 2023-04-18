Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has missed the list of best goalkeeper nominations for this season’s Premier League campaign despite keeping the most clean sheet (14) after 30 games. The list consists of Liverpool shot-stopper Allison Becker, Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale, Chelsea’s Kepa, Fulham’s Leno, and Nick Pope from Newcastle United.

David De Gea tops the list of the clean sheet with 14, Nick Pope holds second place with 13, Aaron Ramsadale has 12 and Allison Becker gets 11.

2022/23 PL CLEAN SHEETS (CS)

Goalkeeper CS / Games

De Gea (United) 14 / 30

Pope (Newcastle) 13 / 30

Ramsdale (Arsenal) 12 / 31

Alisson (Liverpool) 11 / 29

Ederson (Man City) 10 / 30

Martinez (Aston Villa) 10 / 29

De Gea is currently on 186 United shootouts, as he pulls increasingly clear of Schmeichel on 180.

Another goalkeeping great Edwin van der Sar is the only other Red to win the Golden Glove since it was introduced in 2004/05.

The Dutch giant kept an extraordinary 21 clean sheets in 33 games during the title-winning campaign of 2008/09, a term which included a record-breaking run of 1,311 minutes on the pitch without conceding.