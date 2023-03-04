Chelsea today ended the jinx of their inability to win games lately in all competitions. They have been winless in almost 15 games in all competitions under the manager Graham Potter.

Wesley Fofona who has been out injured, returned with a massive contribution by scoring the only goal of the encounter which helped Chelsea with an unprecedented victory tonight at Stamford Bridge.

The victory means Chelsea is still hopeful for a top4 as they moved to 10th place with 34 points after 24 games.

