Premier League 2022-23 season start date and fixtures released

The English Premier League has released the 2023-23 season schedules and fixtures for all 380 matches. The season will kick off on the 5th of August 2022 and will end on 28 May 2023. Week one games will begin with Crystal Palace hosting Arsenal on Friday the 5th of August at 8 pm.
The English Premier League has also stated that the fixtures are subject to change and kick-offs are 15:00 for Saturdays and bank holidays unless stated otherwise.
The first ten games into the season are shown below:
Friday 5 August
20:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Saturday 6 August
12:30 Fulham v Liverpool
AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Leeds v Wolves
Leicester v Brentford
Newcastle v Nottingham Forest
Spurs v Southampton
17:30 Everton v Chelsea
Sunday 7 August
14:00 Man Utd v Brighton
16:30 West Ham v Man City
Saturday 13 August
Arsenal v Leicester
Aston Villa v Everton
Brentford v Man Utd
Brighton v Newcastle
Chelsea v Spurs
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man City v AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v West Ham
Southampton v Leeds
Wolves v Fulham
Saturday 20 August
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Everton v Nottingham Forest
Fulham v Brentford
Leeds v Chelsea
Leicester v Southampton
Man Utd v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man City
Spurs v Wolves
West Ham v Brighton
Saturday 27 August
Arsenal v Fulham
Aston Villa v West Ham
Brentford v Everton
Brighton v Leeds
Chelsea v Leicester
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Man City v Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest v Spurs
Southampton v Man Utd
Wolves v Newcastle
Tuesday 30 August
19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Wolves
19:45 Arsenal v Aston Villa
19:45 Fulham v Brighton
19:45 Leeds v Everton
19:45 Leicester v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Spurs
20:00 Crystal Palace v Brentford
Wednesday 31 August
19:45 Southampton v Chelsea
20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle
20:00 Man City v Nottingham Forest
Saturday 3 September
Aston Villa v Man City
Brentford v Leeds
Brighton v Leicester
Chelsea v West Ham
Everton v Liverpool
Man Utd v Arsenal
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Fulham
Wolves v Southampton
Saturday 10 September
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
Arsenal v Everton
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Fulham v Chelsea
Leeds v Nottingham Forest
Leicester v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Wolves
Man City v Spurs
Southampton v Brentford
West Ham v Newcastle
Saturday 17 September
Aston Villa v Southampton
Brentford v Arsenal
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v Liverpool
Everton v West Ham
Man Utd v Leeds
Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v Fulham
Spurs v Leicester
Wolves v Man City
Saturday 1 October
AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
Arsenal v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Newcastle
Leeds v Aston Villa
Leicester v Nottingham Forest
Liverpool v Brighton
Man City v Man Utd
Southampton v Everton
West Ham v Wolves.
