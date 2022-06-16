Premier League 2022-23 season start date and fixtures released

The English Premier League has released the 2023-23 season schedules and fixtures for all 380 matches. The season will kick off on the 5th of August 2022 and will end on 28 May 2023. Week one games will begin with Crystal Palace hosting Arsenal on Friday the 5th of August at 8 pm.

The English Premier League has also stated that the fixtures are subject to change and kick-offs are 15:00 for Saturdays and bank holidays unless stated otherwise.

The first ten games into the season are shown below:

Friday 5 August

20:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Saturday 6 August

12:30 Fulham v Liverpool

AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Leeds v Wolves

Leicester v Brentford

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest

Spurs v Southampton

17:30 Everton v Chelsea

Sunday 7 August

14:00 Man Utd v Brighton

16:30 West Ham v Man City

Saturday 13 August

Arsenal v Leicester

Aston Villa v Everton

Brentford v Man Utd

Brighton v Newcastle

Chelsea v Spurs

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Man City v AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v West Ham

Southampton v Leeds

Wolves v Fulham

Saturday 20 August

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Everton v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v Brentford

Leeds v Chelsea

Leicester v Southampton

Man Utd v Liverpool

Newcastle v Man City

Spurs v Wolves

West Ham v Brighton

Saturday 27 August

Arsenal v Fulham

Aston Villa v West Ham

Brentford v Everton

Brighton v Leeds

Chelsea v Leicester

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

Man City v Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest v Spurs

Southampton v Man Utd

Wolves v Newcastle

Tuesday 30 August

19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Wolves

19:45 Arsenal v Aston Villa

19:45 Fulham v Brighton

19:45 Leeds v Everton

19:45 Leicester v Man Utd

19:45 West Ham v Spurs

20:00 Crystal Palace v Brentford

Wednesday 31 August

19:45 Southampton v Chelsea

20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle

20:00 Man City v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 3 September

Aston Villa v Man City

Brentford v Leeds

Brighton v Leicester

Chelsea v West Ham

Everton v Liverpool

Man Utd v Arsenal

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth

Spurs v Fulham

Wolves v Southampton

Saturday 10 September

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton

Arsenal v Everton

Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Fulham v Chelsea

Leeds v Nottingham Forest

Leicester v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Wolves

Man City v Spurs

Southampton v Brentford

West Ham v Newcastle

Saturday 17 September

Aston Villa v Southampton

Brentford v Arsenal

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Liverpool

Everton v West Ham

Man Utd v Leeds

Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v Fulham

Spurs v Leicester

Wolves v Man City

Saturday 1 October

AFC Bournemouth v Brentford

Arsenal v Spurs

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Fulham v Newcastle

Leeds v Aston Villa

Leicester v Nottingham Forest

Liverpool v Brighton

Man City v Man Utd

Southampton v Everton

West Ham v Wolves.