Prayers For Security

“May the God of hope fill you all with joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope” Romans 15:13.

What do you find joy in as you read this devotional? Speaking to others about the Lord? Reading the bible and prayer? What other things are joyful? Friends and family? A favorite hobby to partake in? A hope would be that the Lord fills you with joy for any and all of these things!

There is certainly a joy to be found in believing in our Lord! May He bless your life with many good things. There is a peace to be had when you live in His grace. And when you find that peace, and you find that joy, may it lead to hope for a better future!

Do you find yourself insecure about anything? Lean on the Lord in these times. Through this hope you will find peace! Job 11:18 states “And you will feel secure, because there is hope; you will look around and take your rest in security.” Pray to the Lord about your insecurities. As you uncover His plan you will find rest in his grace.

For this reason, have hope for the future! Talk to others about your plans, and work on things that bring you joy! Spread the word of the Lord, and watch as your insecurities melt away. Through hope your worries will fade! Let us pray about hope and security:

Prayer:

“Lord, provide me with hope and security. I give my heart to you to guide me in Your ways. Help me to find peace and joy in believing so that in Your power I will find hope. Help me to work through my insecurities so that I may find rest.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Pray for security in trying times, and never lose sight of your faith. May the power of the Holy Spirit provide hope. The Lord has great plans for us either in this life or the next. May be provide you with a future of hope and progress!

Be Greatly Blessed!