“Devote yourselves to prayer, keeping alert in it with an attitude of thanksgiving.” *– Colossians 4:2 NASB*

Many people admit they pray when facing a crisis or having needs. But Paul described a completely different attitude toward prayer. He spoke of a life devoted to constant prayer. He taught about being perpetually watchful, vigilant, alert, and prepared. He said we should pray with thankfulness.

Thankfulness opens our hearts to God. It changes our countenance and attitude. When we are thankful, we feel, think, and look differently. With a thankful heart, it is more difficult to be doubtful, discouraged, worried, or afraid.

Many people fill their prayers with lists of wishes. But thankfulness changes our relationship with God. It helps us take our minds off ourselves and focus on Him. We remember all He has done for us. We think about His Word and faithfulness.

Thankful prayer encourages a spirit of worship as we realize that God is our Creator. He loves and cares about us as individuals! Thankfulness encourages faith. We realize He answers prayer and hears us.

Thankfulness changes our vocabulary. If we concentrate on needs and problems, we can be worried, afraid, doubtful, or discouraged, but when we are thankful, we can be filled with expectation and confidence in God.

Think about all God has done for you. Don’t take His blessings for granted. Worship Him. Seek to foster a more intimate relationship with Him. Devote yourself to a life of constant prayer, and always be thankful.

*Reflection Question:*

How does being grateful foster confidence in God’s provision for the future?

*Prayer*

Father, I am grateful for all You have done for me. I offer my life as a living sacrifice. I worship You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Colossians 4