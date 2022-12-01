Agwuma Kingsley, fast rising Nigerian music Journalist advises Outsiders and music listeners to often say a prayer for Burna Boy via a recent Tweet.

The entertainment Journalist, said. “Public notice!! As a user reading this whether Christian or Muslim or whatsoever religion or belief you have attached your life with. Please, always pray for Burna Boy at your closet. Because how person go good like this?” He said and further added that. “Incase you are wondering or amazed about this. Take note, the prayer bullets to dash on his behalf, “pray that God enlongates his life. I trust that he would definitely do more great things with it through art” Do not ask me why? Listen to “Love, Damini” & B blessed” Agwuma Kingsley, concluded.

Finally, the fast rising entertainment journalist also had commentary on the album which was published via the West African publication — Morebranches. Agwuma Kingsley had also published several of his works via the media platform championing pop culture and diverse stories within West Africa.