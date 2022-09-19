“Let everything that has breath praise the LORD! Praise the LORD!” – *Psalm 150:6 ESV

We don’t know the conditions that inspired this psalm. There are no references to the author, his struggles, or his problems. We don’t know his biography or testimony. There are no references to kings or their families. We’re not given world conditions or history. No nation is named, nor are the actions of God’s people, their failures, successes, mistakes, or victories.

The psalmist simply had one message: a command for everything and everyone to praise God. If we have breath, we are to praise Him.

We are to praise Him when we are in His house with His people or by ourselves, indoors or outdoors. We are to praise Him for His mighty deeds and according to his excellent greatness.

We are to praise Him with our voices and any instruments we can play in any combination. We are to praise Him with trumpet, lute, and harp, with strings and pipes. We are to let our bodies respond and praise Him with dancing and tambourines, cymbals, and all manner of rhythm and movement.

Praise is to be a lifestyle, a response to any condition. Praise is appropriate any time, day or night, whether we feel like it. Praise Him because of all we owe Him, all He has done, and His promises for the future.

Regardless of what is going on in the world or your life, spend time praising God. Praise Him because He is worthy.

*Reflection Question:*

Compose your own psalm of praise to God.