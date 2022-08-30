The difficulties the industry is facing prevents it from realizing the advantages of privatization in terms of a consistent supply of electricity, according to the organizers of this year’s awards ceremony for the power sector.

The panel did note that the electricity sector has unquestionably made measurable but modest gains and improvements since the privatization’s end, despite the difficulties facing the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

There is a need for an award program, according to Rachael Salehu, Director of Marketing and Sponsorship, Nigeria Power Sector Awards Limited.

She stated that the awards, which are slated to take place in Abuja on November 23, would honor the efforts and accomplishments of meritorious public and private organizations, as well as people from all points along the NESI value chain and the renewable energy/off-grid sector.

She claims that it will recognize the organizations’ and people’ achievements in the power sector following the completion of the power sector privatization, shining a focus on their innovation, growth, and success.

According to her, the awards are intended to recognize and encourage businesses and people who have made measurable contributions to the sector’s development.

She claims that it also intends to transparently highlight the advancements and growth made within the industry and to catalyze additional advancements, growth, innovation, and success in the field.

She pointed out that the goal of the initiative is to transform the unfavorable public perception of the industry, which has become a barrier and impediment to luring in crucial long-term investments.

She stated that nominations for the relevant awards are currently available and will end on September 30,2022, noting that the broad award categories are meant to showcase and recognize every area of the NESI.

“We encourage public and private organisations who are actively involved in the power sector, to visit the awards website at https://npsawards.ng/categories/ to submit their nominations for the respective awards they might be interested in.”

“We are very excited to recognise the growth in the power sector and we are pleased to pioneer this remarkable award event.”

“Despite the current challenges in the sector, we are determined to celebrate the modest improvements, progress and innovative strides within the sector every year in order to achieve the objectives of power sector privatisation,” she said.